The re/insurance broker has established a new M&A and strategic solutions team.

Miller has announced the appointment of three senior hires into its newly established M&A and Strategic Solutions (MASS) team.

The move marks a new venture for the re/insurance broker, to focus on transferring the risks associated with mergers and acquisitions (M&A).

The new team will be led globally by Andrew Johnson and Edwina Charlton, alongside Rupert Newman who joins as the team’s head of broking.

As well as transactional risk insurance, the team is building out separate specialist tax and contingent risk practices to become one of the pre-eminent full-service teams outside North America.

Johnson will also be working with the wider business on its growth initiatives.

The three brokers bring experience across legal, banking, restructuring and broking backgrounds. Johnson and Charlton both began their careers as M&A lawyers in London and Asia, with a combined experience of 20 years before making the move across into insurance with Marsh.

The team will sit within Miller’s professional and financial risks business, based in London advising its client base of private equity, hedge and sovereign wealth funds, corporates, law firms and corporate financiers on domestic and cross-border risks across all industry sectors.

“We are very excited to welcome Andrew, Edwina and Rupert to Miller,” said Laura McDonough, head of professional and financial risks at Miller.

“The launch of MASS is a response to the general pace and volume of deal activity and the expansion of tax and contingent risk insurance in the global market.

“We are delighted to be able to draw on their technical expertise, energy and deserved reputation to build a best-in-class capability for the financial services community.

“Already bolstered by our colleagues in the Asia Pacific region, and with a couple of additional recent team hires in London, we believe MASS will superbly compliment the reputation of Miller’s growing professional and financial risks proposition’.”