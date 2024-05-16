Two appointments to the reinsurer’s Zurich-based supervisory board of directors, including a chair of its audit committee.

MS Reinsurance has announced the appointments of Yasuko Fukuda and Frank Ellenbürger as third shareholder representative director and fourth independent director respectively.

The two appointments to the reinsurer’s supervisory board of directors are effective since 24 April 2024.

Ellenbürger will also become chair of the company’s audit committee,MS Re said.

Their election to the board remains subject to approval by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority.

Fukuda is an industry veteran with more than three decades of experience and is a longstanding member of the MS&AD Insurance Group.

In her most recent role as MSI’s managing executive officer, she was responsible for accounting and international supervisory.

During her tenure, she also has held several leadership positions in finance and corporate planning.

Ellenbürger is an international leader, board member and advisor, having served major global insurance groups in various countries.

In his role at KPMG, he was global and European head of insurance, developing and executing the accounting and advisory firm’s global growth strategy.

MS Re highlighted his experience in technical accounting, corporate governance and change management.

He was member of EU insurance regulator EIOPA’s stakeholder group and served as chairman of the insurance working group of Accountancy Europe.

“The board is pleased to welcome Yasuko and Frank to MS Reinsurance’s growing business,” said MS Reinsurance chairman Martin Albers.

Albers thanked Robin Adam for his contributions since joining the company’s supervisory board.

“As our company matures and experiences new challenges, Yasuko’s extensive experience from years of dedicated service to MSI and Frank’s consulting expertise and widespread knowledge of the global insurance sector will be highly valued assets and will contribute meaningfully to supporting MS Reinsurance’s ongoing strategic development,” Albers added.