A “strategic collaboration with its US office” would increase its capabilities, the Japanese re/insurance group said.

MSIG Asia has announced a strategic collaboration between its MSIG USA, MSIG Singapore and MSIG Hong Kong arms to expand the group’s political risk and trade credit business in Asia.

The insurer said its initiative would reinforces its commitment to supporting global customers and strengthening its footprint within key international markets.

MSIG cited “growing demand for political risk and trade credit solutions in the region”, and the need for “ensuring comprehensive and customised coverage for businesses navigating an evolving global trade landscape”.

The firm said the partnership levers the experience of MSIG USA’s political risk and trade credit underwriting team alongside the strong local market knowledge of MSIG Singapore and MSIG Hong Kong.

“Expanding our political risk and trade credit capabilities in Asia is a key strategic move for MSIG USA,” said Peter McKenna, CEO of MSIG USA.

“By collaborating with MSIG Singapore and MSIG Hong Kong, we are strengthening our ability to serve global clients with tailored solutions that address the challenges of international trade. This partnership underscores our commitment to being a reliable risk management partner for businesses operating in complex environments.”

Clemens Philippi, CEO of MSIG Asia, continued: “This initiative aligns with our regional growth strategy, reinforcing our ability to deliver enhanced risk solutions across Asia.

“The combination of MSIG USA’s underwriting expertise, led by Dan Riordan and Richard Abizaid, and our strong local market presence enables us to better serve businesses in the region, helping them navigate the evolving economic and political landscape with confidence.”

Dan Riordan, head of political risk and trade credit for MSIG USA, added: “The demand for political risk and trade credit insurance is rapidly increasing as businesses seek protection against uncertain geopolitical and economic conditions. Our collaboration with MSIG.

“Singapore and MSIG Hong Kong will allow us to offer more localised expertise and strengthen our ability to provide comprehensive coverage that meets the needs of multinational clients.”