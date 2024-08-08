Nexus has appointed Seline Low as its new deputy head of accident and health (A&H) reinsurance for Asia.

Low joins Nexus from Chubb, where she held a product management role, with prior experience in similar roles at Zurich and AIG.

Based in Singapore, she joins Justin Yeo, the managing general agent’s (MGA) head of A&H reinsurance.

Her focus will be to further grow Nexus’s A&H operations in Asia, increasing its regional broker network, the MGA said.

“I’m delighted to welcome Seline to the team,” said Justin Yeo, Head of A&H, Asia, Nexus.

“She has such a wealth of experience in this field and will hit the ground running, working with our existing brokers and creating new relationships.

“Her ability to deliver excellent service levels, is akin to the ethos of Nexus, and we are excited to see the development of our products and market position with Seline playing a vital role,” Yeo continued.

Low said: “This is a brilliant moment for me in my career. I have extensive experience in this sector, and feel that this is the perfect opportunity to join a dynamic and innovative team who are committed to high quality underwriting, carrier management and driving this business forward.

“Accident and Health is an ever-present line of business that is evolving all the time with policies becoming more and more personal. I’m excited to see where we go in the next few years and longer.”

Stuart Rouse, group CEO of Nexus, added: “We are thrilled to have Seline join our team. Her extensive expertise and industry insights are invaluable as we continue to expand our footprint in Asia.

“Our commitment to underwriting profitability and providing robust support to our client, broker and insurer partners remains steadfast. Asia is a crucial market for us, and with Seline on board, we are well-positioned to enhance our service offerings and foster stronger relationships within the industry.”