Formerly of Swiss Re, Peter Hämmerli joins the Hong Kong-based reinsurer to enhance its global business operations.

Peak Re has announced the appointment of Peter Hämmerli as its head of business operations, effective 26 August 2024.

Hämmerli would report directly to CEO, Franz-Josef Hahn, the Hong Kong-based reinsurer said, and “play a pivotal role in enhancing Peak Re’s global business operations”.

Hämmerli (pictured) brings more than 25 years’ experience and operational expertise in reinsurance and consulting to Peak Re, the company said.

His previous positions at Swiss Re, including serving as head of global shared service operations, focused on managing and optimising business processes.

“We are excited to welcome Peter to Peak Re,” said Hahn.

“His deep expertise and dedication to excellence make him a perfect addition to our team as we work to strengthen our operations and provide exceptional value to our clients,” Peak Re’s CEO said.

Hämmerli added: “I am eager to be part of a dynamic and innovative company like Peak Re. I look forward to collaborating with the team to drive operational excellence and support the company’s growth objectives.”