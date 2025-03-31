The Fidelis Partnership’s Pine Walk MGA platform will launch a new accident and health startup “later in 2025” led by a former Beazley A&H specialist.

Pine Walk Capital has announced the appointment of Tim Morgan to launch a new Accident & Health (A&H) managing general agent (MGA).

Pine Walk is a specialist MGA platform and wholly owned subsidiary of The Fidelis Partnership (TFP), itself the third-party capital MGA arm of re/insurer Fidelis.

Morgan joins from Beazley, bringing more than 20 years of experience in the A&H class of business.

A&H will represent a new line of business for TFP, the firm said, which it said supports the further diversification of its re/insurance portfolio.

The new MGA is expected to launch later in 2025, subject to relevant regulatory approvals, “targeting a broad portfolio of global A&H business”.

Launched in 2017, Pine Walk currently has 12 MGAs, focused on specialist underwriting for innovative and closely defined products, under its management.

In 2024, Pine Walk’s gross written premium grew to $900m, the firm said.

“We are delighted to be able to welcome an underwriter of Tim’s reputation to launch a new Pine Walk cell,” said Rinku Patel, CEO of Pine Walk.

“The A&H market represents over $7 billion of annual premium and brokers and clients are seeking partners who can insure complex risks and provide significant capacity.

“Tim’s underwriting pedigree, relationships and track record make him the perfect fit for TFP and Pine Walk.

“Launching into A&H also complements our strategy to broaden our portfolio, and follows closely the launch of Sevanta, our first casualty MGA.

“We look forward to going live with Pine Walk’s thirteenth MGA later this year.”