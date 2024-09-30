Two reports from rating agency AM Best give an upbeat summary of the market environment for reinsurers in the regions of Middle East and North Africa (MENA), and Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA).

Reinsurers domiciled in the MENA region continued to benefit from positive pricing momentum over the recent renewal periods, according to AM Best.

Gains have been made “albeit to a lesser extent than the global reinsurance market”, the rating agency said, with the region known for its competitive pricing.

MENA takeaways

Strong growth in gross written premium / insurance revenue (those firms reporting under IFRS 17) reported at year-end 2023, with reinsurers benefitting from favourable global reinsurance pricing momentum, high economic inflation, and new business opportunities.

Reinsurance capacity for the region remains plentiful, sourced through large global reinsurers, regionally domiciled reinsurers, and carriers domiciled elsewhere in Africa and Asia.

Regional reinsurers are further adapting pricing and modelling capabilities, following greater incidences of weather-related losses.

The impact of individual operational challenges and difficult economic landscapes, particularly for those domiciled in non-oil producing countries, are reflected in the wide range of credit ratings among reinsurers in the region.

Sub-Saharan Africa’s reinsurers, on the other hand, “are resilient amid a complex and challenging risk environment”, AM Best noted in a separate report.

The underwriting results of SSA reinsurers have continued their trend of year-on-year improvement, the rating agency said.

Reinsurers in SSA are benefitting from robust pricing actions on loss-affected lines of business, as well as the global hardening of the reinsurance market, AM Best said.

SSA takeaways