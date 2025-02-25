Joining from rival broker Aon, senior hire of Sherman Power aims to bolsters US reinsurance capabilities.

Price Forbes Re (PF Re) has appointed Sherman Power to a newly created role of executive vice president, alternative risk and capital solutions.

Based in Dallas, Texas, he will report to Pat Rastiello, CEO of Price Forbes Re, North America.

The reinsurance broker said Power will work with the treaty reinsurance team to provide growth capital and reserve covers in building PF Re’s reinsurance capacity for evolving and growing insurance markets.

Sherman joins from Aon Re, where he led the US structured solutions team and served as global head of innovation for capital advisory.

Before that he led the US regional and large structured solutions team for Swiss Re.

“I am delighted to welcome Sherman to Price Forbes Re,” Rastiello said.

“His appointment is indicative of the high calibre team we are building, bringing a wealth of leadership experience and considerable analytical expertise. We have a number of exciting opportunities in the US market and I very much look forward to working with him,” he continued.

Power added: “I’m excited at the opportunity to work with Pat and the reinsurance team to leverage their many talents in further building Price Forbes Re’s US offering.

“The company has demonstrated impressive growth in recent years and, with some exciting opportunities in prospect, I look forward to contributing to its future success.”