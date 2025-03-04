Maths Stanser is a previous chief commercial officer and head of financial institutions at Aon, before joining QBE in 2018.

Commercial insurer QBE has appointed Maths Stanser as its head of distribution for European markets.

The Australian-headquartered international insurer said it was looking “to take on more risk lead positions on the continent”.

Stanser (pictured) has three decades of experience in insurance, including the last seven years as QBE Nordics’ general manager, with general manager and distribution responsibilities across Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Norway.

His new European distribution role will additionally include France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Spain, the insurer said.

He started his insurance career in 1995 as a financial lines underwriter for AIG Europe. He gained broker experience with Aon, including as chief commercial officer and head of financial institutions, before joining QBE as its Nordic general manager in 2018.

In his new European distribution role, he replaces Fabian Desch who became QBE Germany’s general manager last year. Staying based in Stockholm, QBE said he will lead broker engagement, develop distribution and its broker network.

“We plan to move from a follow position to a lead position in European countries,” said Andy Besant, chief customer officer, QBE European Operations, who Stanser will report to.

“It is great to have someone with Maths’ impressive track record to engage with brokers as we roll out this ambitious strategy, which includes an enhanced multinational proposition, increased risk solutions support, and additional client management resources.

“In his time as GM, QBE Nordics quadrupled in premium size, and is now recognised by brokers as a top cyber insurer. Growing the business from 18 to 47 people across Sweden and Denmark, Maths led and nurtured a high-performing team. He also increased QBE’s relevance in property and general liability, bringing consistency alongside the wider continental Europe ambition.”

Stanser will be part of the European management committee led by Beatriz Valenti, director of insurance, Europe, to support QBE’s growth plans on the continent.

In its chosen markets across the region, QBE focuses on providing corporate and mid-market customers.

Stanser retains the position of general manager for the Swedish and Danish branches while QBE is recruiting a Nordics replacement, the insurer added.