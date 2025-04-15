Roman Romeo (pictured, left) was previously CEO of Aon Reinsurance Solutions in Bermuda; Barry Gordon (pictured, right) also joins to lead ILW business.

Acrisure Re has appointed Roman Romeo as president and head of its Bermuda operations as the firm looks to scale its business on the island.

Romeo joined on April 7 and reports to Michael Cross, president of Acrisure Re’s North America business.

Romeo brings more than 20 years of experience in underwriting, analytics, and portfolio management. He was previously CEO of Aon Reinsurance Solutions in Bermuda.

He will lead the Bermuda team with a mandate to expand the business, the firm said.

His earlier roles include senior positions at AXIS Capital, PartnerRe, Flagstone Reinsurance Holdings, and XL Group.

In a further addition to the Bermuda office, Barry Gordon (pictured, right) has joined as senior vice president, ILW, effective April 15.

He reports to Romeo and is responsible for trading industry loss warranties as part of an indexed-based product suite.

Gordon also joins from Aon, where he was vice president, ILW. He brings broader experience across retrocession and reinsurance.

“The hiring of Roman represents a major milestone in Acrisure Re’s commitment to expanding its footprint and deepening its influence in the Bermuda market,” said Simon Hedley, CEO of Acrisure Re Group.

“His industry expertise, leadership acumen, and deep-rooted relationships on the Island will open countless doors and drive enormous value for our clients and partners. With Barry also joining the team, we are building a world-class platform that will firmly cement Acrisure Re’s standing in the market,” Hedley said.

“Bermuda remains an important market, and Acrisure’s decision to further invest here is both strategic and important,” said Paul Scope, CEO of Acrisure Bermuda.

“Roman’s appointment, alongside Barry’s, is a powerful signal of our intent to grow thoughtfully and meaningfully. I look forward to working alongside them and seeing the impact they will make in the months and years ahead.”

Romeo added: “Bermuda continues to play a critical role in the global reinsurance landscape, and I’m pleased to be joining Acrisure Re at a time of strategic focus on the Island.

“The existing team has strong expertise, and I look forward to collaborating with them—and with Barry—to strategically grow the portfolio and provide clients with tailored, analytics-driven solutions.”