Howden Tiger, the reinsurance broking arm of Howden, has announced that Tim Ronda will take over as its CEO on 1 January 2024.

He will report to David Howden, group CEO, of Howden Group.

Ronda joined TigerRisk Partners in October 2021 from rival broker Aon where he was latterly global geographic leader of Reinsurance Solutions.

The insurance firm said Ronda would continue to work closely with Rob Bredahl, currently CEO of Howden Tiger, and Elliot Richardson, both of whom will be co-vice chair, as well as with Rod Fox, who remains executive chairman.

Bredahl retains a “pivotal position” in the business, the firm said, and will assume the title of executive chair of Howden Tiger Capital Markets.

Howden Tiger said in this role Bredahl would have more time to dedicate to clients and the capital markets business.

At Aon, Ronda had also held the position of president of Reinsurance Solutions for the US and was a member of Aon’s Reinsurance Solutions global executive committee.

Prior to his time at Aon, he also served in a senior role at rival reinsurance intermediary Guy Carpenter.

“When Tim joined us almost two years ago I said that we had ‘hands down, the best leadership team in our industry’. I’m proud to say that today our bench strength is even better,” said Rod Fox, executive chairman, Howden Tiger.

The completion of the Howden Tiger transaction in January 2023 leaves the firm with $450m of combined reinsurance revenue. Its MGA broking division, SabRE, places over $6bn of premium, and Howden Tiger Fac, which places in excess of $1bn of facultative reinsurance, alongside its capital markets and specialty treaty segments.

Fox continued: “We are fielding a team that have not only strength, full spectrum geographical reach and depth of expertise across fac, treaty, MGAs, capital markets and advisory, but also a sense of collaboration and infectious energy that will power us forward for our clients. Tim will lead us as we invest to create a different breed of global player.”

David Howden, CEO, Howden Group added: “When we signed the agreement to bring Howden Re and Tiger Risk together we knew that we were creating something special. The market could feel the energy too, and so could the talent who continue to join us as we deliver on a clear ambition to be the fresh and dynamic alternative on a global scale. Today, the leadership team is in place to drive Howden Tiger forward at pace for its clients.”