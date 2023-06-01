Allianz Commercial has said that its CEO Simon McGinn is stepping down from his role on 1 July.

The news comes just after the firm announced that Steve Treloar will also be stepping down from his role as Allianz Personal and LV CEO, meaning the firm will lose both its personal and commercial lines leaders. McGinn has been in his position since 2021 following a restructure.

Colm Holmes, CEO of Allianz Holdings, said: “Not only has Simon a long history of driving success in our business he’s also been at the helm for milestones including Brexit, our joint venture with LV= and of course Covid-19. He leaves a substantial legacy and I’d like to thank him for his enormous contribution to Allianz UK.”

The news that Treloar is to leave the firm was announced last week, with his tenue set to run out on 30 June. In addition, Allianz said at the time that Fernley Dyson, chief financial officer for Allianz UK, has also decided to step down and his last day will be 30th May.

He will be succeeded by Ulf Lange, currently head of business division for Global Lines and Anglo Markets, Allianz SE, who will join the business as chief financial officer on 30th May. Ulf joined Allianz in 2008 and has contributed a significant amount to the Allianz Group during his time with the company. Before his recent position in Global Lines and Anglo Markets, he was also CFO of Allianz Partners.

Holmes said at the time: “During a period of determined headwinds and exciting changes, Steve has played a crucial role in the success of our business. I would like to thank him for his significant contribution that has earned us the recognition of being one of the leading personal lines insurers in the UK. Whilst a successor has not yet been appointed, I am thankful that Steve has agreed to work with the Allianz Personal senior leadership team to ensure a smooth transition.

He added: “I’d also like to thank Fernley for the contribution he has made to our business over the last four years. He has played a key role in building our business and leading Finance functions through the acquisitions of LV= general insurance and L&G general insurance. I wish him well for the future.