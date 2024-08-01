Joe Boren has been named chair of a new advisory board established by Mosaic Insurance to help guide the insurer’s growth strategy, particularly across North America.

Boren (pictured) brings 50 years of insurance industry experience. He served for nearly a decade as president of US field operations and chairman of environmental at Ironshore,

Before that, he was chairman and CEO of AIG’s environmental division, building out both companies’ environmental portfolios to become the world’s largest during his respective tenures.

Under his leadership in the sector, many environmental-risk executives developed to senior roles, including Toby Smith, who he hired at Ironshore and was recently announced as Mosaic’s Americas CEO.

Boren will work with Mosaic to identify other industry individuals to build out the new advisory group. The group’s mandate will focus on market engagement, innovation, strategy, and thought leadership.

Boren, a senior advisor at US wholesale broker Synapse Services, is a specialty insurance veteran, particularly in the environmental sector.

Mitch Blaser, Mosaic’s co-CEO, said: “Joe is a trusted colleague and progressive industry leader who has had a remarkable career in the specialty insurance space, and we couldn’t be happier to have him join us in this strategic endeavour.

“His leadership of this high-level panel of experts is an asset as we move to accelerate the buildout of our business, with emphasis on our three largest lines, cyber, and transactional and environmental liability,” he said.

Co-CEO Mark Wheeler added: “It’s a privilege to welcome Joe as chair of what we envision will be an esteemed group of experts who can offer our teams excellent guidance and connectivity to a valuable network of industry relationships. The deep knowledge of leaders like Joe has been honed across market cycles and business lines and it will provide Mosaic with a competitive advantage.”

Boren added: “I’m excited to join the advisory board of Mosaic. Mitch was a driving force behind the creation of Ironshore, and, with Mark and other colleagues at the company, built a strong international presence. It will be fun to join them, and my friend and colleague Toby, to assist as they continue to build this dynamic specialty company.

“I look forward to working with Joe, who has been a mentor and friend of mine for many years,” noted Smith. “Mosaic stands to benefit enormously by having someone of his caliber lead our advisory board.”