Ivan Gonzalez (pictured) takes over the Corporate Solutions top job, and Moses Ojeisekhoba, the reinsurer’s CEO global clients and solutions, leaves Swiss Re at the end of August.

Swiss Re has appointed Ivan Gonzalez, as the CEO of its primary property and casualty (P&C) insurance arm Swiss Re Corporate Solutions.

Ivan Gonzalez has been the company’s CEO of reinsurance for China, and replaces Andreas Berger in his new role from 1 July 2024.

Swiss Re announced in April that effective from 1 July, Andreas Berger has been appointed as group CEO, replacing Christian Mumenthaler in the top job at Swiss Re.

In Gonzalez’s former role he managed the reinsurer’s P&C as well as life and health business in China.

Before that, he led Corporate Solutions for Americas, managing North America from 2017 until 2021, and Latin America from 2011 until 2016.

A graduate trainee joiner in 2001, he previously worked in asset management and group strategy.

For his new role he will relocate from Beijing to Zurich in July.

“I am pleased that we were able to appoint such a strong internal successor to lead Corporate Solutions,” said Christian Mumenthaler, Swiss Re’s group CEO.

“Ivan has deep knowledge of Corporate Solutions, after spending ten years in leadership roles there and helping to reposition the business from a generalist capacity provider to a specialised risk partner.

“He also brings a global mindset, unique international experience – having worked in Beijing, Singapore, New York, São Paulo and Zurich – and proven leadership capabilities to the role,” said Mumenthaler.

Ojeisekhoba exits

Swiss Re also announced that Moses Ojeisekhoba, CEO of global clients and solutions, will step down from his position on 31 August 2024 “and pursue opportunities outside of Swiss Re”.

Ojeisekhoba joined Swiss Re in February 2012 and was appointed the firm’s Asia reinsurance CEO, also joining the group executive committee.

In July 2016, he was appointed reinsurance CEO, before in April 2023 assuming the role of CEO of global clients and solutions.

Swiss Re said in its announcement that the businesses within the global clients and solutions unit will be reassigned to other areas of the group.

“Over the past 12 years Moses made great contributions to the success of Swiss Re,” said Mumenthaler said.

He continued: “After significantly growing our business in Asia in his first years with the company, he was instrumental in ensuring that our reinsurance businesses are in a strong position today. Moses was the architect behind our reinsurance Solutions unit, which is gaining traction, and played a key role in making the group’s 2023 reorganisation a success.

Mumenthaler added: “He also led the strategic review of iptiQ, which resulted in the announcement today that Swiss Re plans to withdraw from iptiQ over time. On behalf of the entire executive team, I would like to thank Moses for his exceptional leadership, dedication and commitment. We wish him all the best for the future.”