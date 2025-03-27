James Wilson joins from The Hartford where he was head of political risks, and head of credit and political risk.

Tokio Marine Kiln (TMK) has appointed James Wilson as its London-based head of special risks.

He joins from rival specialty carrier The Hartford, where he was head of political risks, and head of credit and political risk insurance prior to that.

He takes up his new role in the autumn and will report into Vivek Syal, TMK’s chief underwriting officer.

Before The Hartford, Wilson held roles at Chubb and Catlin, where he began his insurance career.

Wilson has 16 years’ experience in the commercial and specialty insurance industry, building leading portfolios in political violence and terrorism, credit and political risk.

TMK’s special risks team writes a range of global risks, including political risk, political violence and terrorism, consequential loss, trade disruption and surety.

TMK said in his new role Wilson would “establish lead market positions across all key lines” and expand its portfolio.

Syal said: “I’m excited to welcome James to TMK as part of our strategy to build our lead market capabilities across our portfolio.

“James’ appointment signals our intent to position TMK as a leader in the Special Risks arena, and I look forward to working with him and the team to further our ambitions.”