Brigitte Trafford has been appointed chief corporate affairs officer at Howden, taking on a newly created role with immediate effect.

She will report directly to chief executive David Howden and join the global leadership team.

Trafford (pictured) will oversee brand and marketing, communications, public affairs, events, research and social impact across the group.

She was most recently a senior advisor at Lansons and has previously held senior corporate affairs and marketing roles at LSEG, Virgin Media, ICAP, ITV and Dow Jones.

Commenting on the appointment, Howden said the firm’s global presence required a unified message. “How we show up as a global company will be an absolutely critical part of the next phase of our growth journey,” he said.

Trafford described Howden’s evolution from a three-person startup to a 22,000-strong global group as “extraordinary”.

She added: “There is a very special story to tell, and I am very much looking forward to helping to do just that.”