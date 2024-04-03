In January 2024, CFC helped launch a new cyber monitoring centre (CMC) following a rise in cyber attacks.

The new CMC aims to bring “greater clarity and transparency” to complex cyber incidents.

It also aims to enable UK organisations to “better prepare for and respond to these events”.

Following its launch, Yiannis Kotoulas, acting editor of GR’s sister title Insurance Times, sat down with CFC’s head of cyber strategy James Burns to discuss the new centre.

Click below to enjoy the sponsored video interview.