Gavin Hamilton joins WTW from rival broker Miller where he led European wholesale and South African property.

WTW has appointed Gavin Hamilton as a director within its international property team in London.

Hamilton (pictured) will report into Edward Day, head of international property.

With more than 30 years of industry experience, Hamilton joins from Miller Insurance Services LLP, where he headed up the European Wholesale and South African Property market.

In his new role, he will help continue the growth in the international team.

Day said: “Gavin’s extensive industry knowledge and experience will be greatly valued within our existing talented and diverse team.

“His strong relationships with markets and clients will undoubtedly support the growth and success of the business and we look forward to having him on board.

Hamilton added: “I am delighted to be joining WTW and bringing my industry experience for the benefit of both clients and markets.

“WTW’s specialised industry focussed approach matched with diverse and innovative talent was a huge attraction to join. I am very much looking forward to working with Ed and the team.”