DWIC: Humans make UrbanStat’s automation model work smoother
Tech provider says intuition still valuable in underwriting process
UrbanStat, an underwriting automation service provider, has opted to combine human resource with its machine automation as it provides a smoother solution.
According to UrbanStat co-founder Anil Chelik, “Although the risk selection processes can be automated completely, the addition of human intuition, industry experience and company-wide politicies are still important for a smooth transition.”
Chelik continued: “We decided to combine this model with human intuition and create a human-hybrid-machine model.”
Chelik presented the UrbantStat offering as part of the day 2 activities at DWIC 2017, during a Lab session.
His firm is able to segment risk in order to highlight preferable risk to clients. Speaking with Global Reinsurance, Chelik said: “UrbanStat helps insurance companies to select the best risk at the right time with the right coverages and the right pricing.”
Chelik made clear that while his firm had created a firm advancement for the sector, it did not replace the know-how of the experts within it.
He said: “Normally we want the machine to decide on risk level, but underwriters have the ability to define exceptions. So if we decide that a specific customer coming from a specific region fell into a low segment, but the underwriter doesn’t agree, they can define exceptions for the interface.”
Have your say