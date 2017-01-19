Key Aon Benfield exec promoted to new division

Aon strengthens data and analytics divisions

Michael Moran moves from chief operating officer position at Aon Benfield to new role of chief executive of Aon Inpoint, Aon announced today.

Moran steps into the shows of James Platt, who has been promoted to the role of chief operating office of Aon Risk.

Both appointments are effective immediately.

Aon group president Steve McGill commented that nurturing talent and promoting from within was part of the Aon game plan, saying: “Talent development is a critical aspect of our growth strategy at Aon, and we are privileged to have a strong pool of senior and rising talent across the firm. I take particular pride in filling these leadership roles with proven Aon colleagues who will continue to drive our clients’ success.”