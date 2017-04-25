Wednesday, 26 April 2017

Modelling firm launches cyber risk app

25 April 2017 |By Newsdesk

Data breach

New cyber risk app offers “comprehensive” view of insurable cyber market

AIR Worldwide yesterday released its cyber risk modelling application for the (re)insurance markets.

The app, dubbed Analytics of Risk from Cyber (ARC), is powered by a proprietary database consisting of data from both public and commercial sources.

According to AIR Worldwide, this has allowed them to “develop a comprehensive view of the insurable cyber market in the US and for key companies around the world”, which they use to estimate expected losses.

Cyber has been a key area of focus for AIR Worldwide, which held the Verisk Risk Symposium in the summer of last year.

At the event, AIR Worldwide assistant vice president and principal scientist Scott Stransky said that the firm believed business interruption would be “the hurricane Andrew of cyber”.

Have your say

Please add your comment. Remember that submission of comments is governed by our Terms and Conditions. You can include links, but HTML is not permitted.

Mandatory
Mandatory
Mandatory
Mandatory
Mandatory

Related Articles


GR+email+alerts

Most Popular

Most Emailed





GR+-+Meet+the+Team
Email Newsletter Twitter+IconGoogle+Newsstand