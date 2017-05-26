Key chief executive stepping down triggers promotions at Swiss Re Corporate Solutions

Swiss Re Corporate Solutions has promoted Fred Kleiterp chief executive EMEA. He succeeds Tony Buckle, who has stepped down from the role.

Kleiterp moves up from the role of chief executive Asia Pacific and will be replaced by Jonathan Rake.

Commenting on the senior promotions at Swiss Re Corporate Solutions, chief executive Rudolf Flunger extended “gratitude to Tony Buckle for his dedication and commitment to Corporate Solutions” and also commended Kleiterp’s appointment saying: “Fred’s recent international experience in Asia Pacific, combined with his previous role as leader of our EMEA organisation, gives him the ideal background to further strengthen our presence in the region and fortify our relationships with clients and brokers.”