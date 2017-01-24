Wednesday, 25 January 2017

Christian Mumenthaler, group CEO, Swiss Re

'I'm very enthusiastic about our business model and our vision to make the world more resilient'

Christian Mumenthaler, group CEO, Swiss Re

StarStone establish Dubai hub

24 January 2017 |By Newsdesk

Dubai

The Lloyd’s syndicate will partner with local firm

Specialty insurer StarStone has joined forces with a Dubai MGA to establish a hub in the country.

Subject to regulatory approval, Malakite will target specialty business in the MENA region offering “flexible multi-class insurance for energy, marine, and property terrorism risks”, according to a recent announcement.

The MGA will be led by partner Giles Hussey, who was previously Swiss Re Corporate Solutions head of MENA. Hussey joins with 14 years of experience in the MENA region.

Hussey added: “Giving clients access to flexible capacity, specialty expertise and locally-relevant solutions is a founding principle of Malakite. This, combined with the operational capability and financial strength of Lloyd’s, will provide clients in the region with the very best the market has to offer.”

Lloyd’s Syndicate 1301, managed by StarStone, will be the lead capacity provider.

Have your say

Please add your comment. Remember that submission of comments is governed by our Terms and Conditions. You can include links, but HTML is not permitted.

Mandatory
Mandatory
Mandatory
Mandatory
Mandatory

Related Articles


GR+email+alerts

Most Popular

Most Emailed





GR+-+Meet+the+Team
Email Newsletter Twitter+IconGoogle+Newsstand