To be based in Singapore, Chen has previously served in Aon’s regional agriculture reinsurance team, focusing on Greater China and Thailand.

Aon has announced that Wen Chen has been named head of agriculture reinsurance solutions for Asia Pacific, effective from 1 June 2024.

Based in Singapore, Chen will report to Robert De Souza, president of Reinsurance Solutions in APAC, and Chris Coe, global agriculture leader for Aon.

Most recently she has led the reinsurance broker’s Greater China agricultural reinsurance team, working closely with the Asia Pacific agriculture team to generate new capacity across the region for the past eight years.

De Souza said: “Wen has extensive experience in agriculture business in the Asia Pacific region, which is the largest and most diverse agriculture market worldwide.

“Agriculture insurance and reinsurance continues to play a vital role in supporting government agriculture and disaster-relief schemes, which in turn facilitates solutions that address food security issues.

“In this regard, we know that Wen has the skills and capabilities to lead a team that can navigate volatility for clients, build resilience in their business operations, and help them to shape better business decisions.”

Aon added that Chen holds a PhD from Nanyang Technological University, Singapore, with a thesis in agriculture drought risk analysis and rainfall index insurance model development.