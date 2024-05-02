Barbara Rizzi was previously head of third-party claims, and was a lawyer for Clyde & Co and Kennedys.

Arch Insurance International has promoted Barbara Rizzi to chief claims officer, effective immediately.

In her new role, Rizzi will be responsible for leading the claims function and strategy of Arch Insurance International.

This includes the London market, UK regional market, Australia and the EU.

Based in London, she will report to Kirsten Valder, deputy CEO, Arch Insurance International.

Arch Insurance International is the property and casualty insurance arm of Bermuda-based re/insurance group Arch Capital.

“Barbara is a highly respected leader and claims practitioner with deep legal and technical claims expertise,” Valder said.

Rizzi joined Arch in 2013 and was most recently head of third-party claims, and has over 20 years’ experience in claims management and legal practice.

Before joining Arch, she worked for law firms Clyde & Co and Kennedys, focused on insurance law.

Rizzi is a qualified solicitor in England & Wales, and Italy.

Rizzi also serves as the co-chair of Arch’s UK Women & Allies Network, which supports career advancement for women at Arch through networking, mentorship and sponsorship.

Valder added: “Over the past decade, she has played an integral role in elevating Arch’s claims performance and has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to delivering a positive claims experience for our customers and brokers.

“I am sure that under Barbara’s leadership we will continue to deliver and enhance our solution-focused and relationship-driven claims service.”