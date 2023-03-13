The additional capacity will help more businesses get the coverage they need to protect themselves from digital risks

Cyber MGA Coalition has announced it will enter the excess cyber insurance market in the UK to help protect businesses with enhanced coverage.

Coalition will extend its reach to provide full-follow form coverage and protection of up to £10m above a primary layer of insurance from another insurer for both cyber and technology professional indemnity (PI) lines.

A Coalition excess policy provides access to Coalition Control, the insurer’s attack surface monitoring technology that delivers personalised risk assessments, as well as advice from Coalition’s in-house incident response cyber support team. Coalition’s policies are supported by Allianz and Lloyd’s of London.

Tom Draper, Coalition’s UK head of insurance, said: “Our new excess product is designed to help UK brokers struggling to find enough cyber and tech PI protection for their clients.

”By bringing in Coalition to provide excess cover, brokers give their clients greater reassurance with our state-of-the-art prevention technology and early threat warnings from our 24/7 internet scanning operation.”