This year’s Congress is the largest event of its kind in the region, welcoming over 1,100 insurance leaders to the UAE

Global Reinsurance and Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) are bringing together over 1,100 insurance leaders from 60 countries around the world for the sixth annual Dubai World Insurance Congress (DWIC).

DWIC is held under the theme “Resilience: Navigating the Storm to a Better World,” and is taking place between 8 and 9 March 2023 at The Ritz-Carlton DIFC.

The Congress is the largest event of its kind in the region offering unprecedented networking opportunities and thought leadership under one roof.

The event tackles key issues, such as supporting economic growth, attracting talent to the insurance industry, embracing technology and supporting climate change and decarbonisation initiatives.

A distinguished line-up of speakers includes Dame Susan Rice, chair of the Global Ethical Finance Initiative’s (GEFI) Global Steering Group. As one of the world’s most influential female bankers of the last three decades, Rice provides unique perspectives on the insurance sector and the wider finance industry.

The Dame will also be inviting the insurance industry to play their role in addressing the challenges presented by climate change ahead of COP28 being held in Dubai, as part of GEFI and DIFC’s Path to COP28 programme.

Alya Al Zarouni, chief operating officer at DIFC, said: “DIFC is the driving force behind the region’s insurance and reinsurance market and therefore the most credible co-host of the Dubai World Insurance Congress, alongside General Reinsurance.

”We are delighted to welcome an impressive roster of insurance leaders to the Dubai World Insurance Congress. This year, we are looking forward to advancing discussions on issues, such as talent, technology and climate change to create a more resilient future for the industry.”

DIFC has co-hosted the Dubai World Insurance Congress with Global Reinsurance since it was established in 2017. Since then, the event has doubled in size and attracted the attention of the industry’s most influential professionals from an increasingly international audience.