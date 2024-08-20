The largest diversity and inclusion festival, which turns 10 years old this year, unveils its star speaker line up and is open for registration.

Registration has opened for the 2024 Dive In Festival, promoting diversity and inclusion (D&I) in the insurance industry.

The annual D&I festival, scheduled for 24 - 26 September, will host over 130 hybrid events across a record breaking 48 countries, allowing participants worldwide to engage in real-time.

This year’s agenda explores topics including neurodiversity, ageism, gender equality, the impact of AI, sustainability, and mental health resilience in the workplace.

Social mobility will also be a focus, with countries like Mexico, the USA, and New Zealand leading discussions on this critical issue.

Some 32 confirmed global festival partners from around the re/insurance sector are supporting Dive In.

These include Africa Specialty Risk, AIG, AON, Arch Capital Group, Aviva, Axa, Axis Capital, BMS, Chubb, Clyde & Co, CNA, Everest, Fidelis, Gallagher, Guidewire, Howden, Kennedys, KPMG, Liberty Mutual, Lloyd’s, Lockton, Markel, Marsh McLennan, Munich Re, MS Amlin, RenaissanceRe, RGA, Scor, Sompo, Swiss Re, Tokio Marine Kiln and WTW.

The 2024 theme, ‘A Sustainable Future: The Next 10 Years,’ focuses on cultivating inclusive cultures that drive innovation and address global challenges, particularly within the insurance industry.

This year’s festival will feature prominent speakers, including five-time Olympic Champion, Laura Kenny and Maro Itoje, professional rugby player for Saracens and the England national team.

Also speaking are Jelena Dokic, former world number four tennis player and resilience advocate; Xavier Ramey, CEO of Justice Informed; and Tracey Gendron, author and global speaker on age bias.

Dive In continues to expand its global presence, with the festival expecting more participants than ever before, engaging professionals across the Americas, South Africa, Singapore, and beyond.

Reflecting a commitment to professional development, Dive In will once again offer continuing professional development (CPD) accredited events through the Chartered Insurance Institute, allowing attendees to apply their participation towards annual CPD/Continuing Education hours.

To further engage industry professionals, Dive In has introduced the ‘Nominate My Manager’ campaign, celebrating individuals who have made outstanding contributions to fostering D&I in their workplaces.

The campaign will honour leaders in four categories: Advocacy and Leadership, Commitment to Diversity and Inclusion, Communication and Engagement, and Innovation and Collaboration.

Supporting the festival’s theme, the ‘CEO Talking Heads’ campaign has also been launched, emphasising the importance of D&I in driving innovation and tackling global challenges such as cybersecurity, global health, AI, and climate change. This initiative features CEOs from a range of Global Festival Partners, highlighting the critical role of leadership in promoting D&I.

“2024 marks our first year as a Dive In Global Festival Partner, and we are excited to champion diversity and inclusion within the African business sector,” said Mikir Shah, founder and CEO of Africa Specialty Risks.

“With five African countries participating— Kenya, Mauritius, Namibia, Nigeria, and South Africa—our involvement underscores the continent’s growing commitment to D&I,” Shah said.

Angela Flaherty, partner at Clyde & Co, added, “We are proud to join Dive In as a Global Festival Partner for the first time. A diverse workforce and an inclusive culture are vital for our success, and we are committed to making D&I a priority. After observing the festival’s growth and impact over the years, we knew this was an initiative we wanted to support.”

For more information and to register for events, visit the Dive In Festival website.

30,986 attendees attended the festival in 2023

135 events took place in 2023

37 countries held events in 2023

