Gallagher Re has made a slew of appointments to its team based in China.

The reinsurance broker said it had appointed Jia Lou (pictured) as CEO of Mainland China and Hong Kong, with effect from 1 June.

Its statement also included the further appointment of Alex Xia as Head of Gallagher Re, based in Beijing.

Mark Morley, head of Asia Pacific for the firm, said: “We have an ambitious strategy for sustainable growth in the China Market, both on the Mainland and in Hong Kong, and are firmly focused on enhancing our client proposition of advocacy, advisory and risk transfer solutions.

“That strategy demands continued investment in people, just as much as it does service offering, and we are therefore pleased to welcome Jia and Alex to the team to drive our businesses in the region for the benefit of clients and colleagues.

Morley added: “Their leadership credentials, market knowledge and experience speak for themselves and we are delighted they have chosen to join Gallagher Re and lead our growing teams across Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Hong Kong.”

Most recently Jia was managing director, head of the South China region and Agriculture, at Guy Carpenter based in Hong Kong, having begun his career in the London.

He moved back to the region in 2010 to lead the newly established China agriculture reinsurance treaty practice. He will be responsible for Gallagher Re’s strategic planning and execution within the Mainland China and Hong Kong markets, reporting to Morley.

As head of Gallagher Re in Beijing, Alex Xia will lead the local team to develop, diversify, and further strengthen the client offering and service proposition in the northern China region, and report to Lou.

Xia began his career at PICC P&C, where he spent nineteen years in various direct insurance and reinsurance positions. Most recently he was deputy head of client management, North China, for Munich Re, a position he held since 2016.