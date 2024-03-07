An internal hire, Bhaskar Chattaraj takes on the newly-created role for the reinsurance broker.

Howden Tiger has announced the promotion of Bhaskar Chattaraj to the newly created position of chief science officer (CSO).

He will lead research and development of risk management frameworks and catastrophe modelling solutions for the reinsurance broking arm of Howden Group.

Chattaraj (pictured) is an experienced researcher in the field, joining in 2009 and latterly served as head of catastrophe modelling and research and development, before starting his new role at the beginning of 2024.

He brings more than 25 years’ experience in building and implementing risk management and modelling solutions.

As CSO, Chattaraj is responsible for delivering the business’s next generation of cat risk management models and frameworks, with emphasis on machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI).

Based in Minneapolis, Chattaraj reports to Nathan Schwartz, head of global analytics, Howden Tiger.

“With an incredible wealth of data at our disposal, the latest developments in AI and machine learning are rapidly redefining how the re/insurance industry can model, monitor, and manage risk,” Schwartz said.

“Having access to the latest and most sophisticated scientific insights will truly differentiate the leaders in this market, and I’m delighted to have Bhaskar at the forefront of our innovations.

“His extensive industry experience and deep subject-matter expertise will ensure that we continue to empower our clients with cutting-edge, data-led solutions, better enabling re/insurers to adapt to a complex and evolving risk landscape,” he said.

Chattaraj added: “It is a pleasure to be stepping up to this new position at a transformational moment in the history of risk modelling and a critical juncture for the re/insurance industry. Inflation volatility, climate change, the net-zero transition, civil unrest and war, are defining a risk environment that has become more difficult to predict.

“At the same time, AI and machine learning are unlocking new ways to collect, analyse and utilise catastrophe, weather and geo-spatial data. Seizing this opportunity with state-of-the-art risk management solutions will enable our clients to construct more robust, more profitable portfolios – and ensure that Howden Tiger remains at the forefront of underwriting innovation.”