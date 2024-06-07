New hire at the reinsurance brok ing arm of Lockton joins from Aon, where he was head of Lloyd’s relationships and held a senior role in its Aon Securities arm.

Lockton Re has appointed James Mackay in a new role as head of Lloyd’s capital, based in London.

He joins Lockton Re from Aon where he was head of Lloyd’s relationships and also an executive director of Aon Securities.

Mackay (pictured) brings over 30 years of market experience having started his career at Argenta Private Capital.

He then moved to Argenta Holdings as business development director.

“James is an excellent hire for Lockton Re and adds to our impressive expertise in the capital solutions area,” said Robert Bisset, chairman of global retrocession and property specialty, Bermuda, and market capital.

“James has a phenomenal reputation in Lloyd’s and the London Market and will be a great fit for our dynamic culture as well as our focus on providing intelligent advice and thoughtful counsel to clients and markets. We continue to grow the depth and breadth of our teams by selecting specific talent to further our focus on clients, markets and colleagues.”

Mackay said, “I’m excited to be joining Lockton Re at a time when the Lloyd’s market is producing exceptional returns for capital providers. Lockton Re’s independence coupled with its unique culture will translate into market beating success for our clients and markets.”

Bisset added: “James will be working closely with David Reames and our global Capital Markets team to provide an extensive suite of capital solutions to our clients. As the expanded Lockton Re gets close to celebrating 5 years, we could not be happier with the progress we have made as a business, the excellent work we have undertaken for our clients and the global team we have built of outstanding expertise.”