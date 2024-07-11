The reinsurer’s chief representative officer for Japan was previously projects expert manager at Mapfre Re’s Asia Pacific regional management in Madrid.

Mapfre Re has appointed Alberto Estevez Allegue as chief representative officer of its representative office in Tokyo, Japan, effective from 1 July 2024.

Allegue (pictured) brings 12 years of experience within the Mapfre group, with particular focus on the Asian-Pacific insurance landscape.

He began his journey in 2012 at Mapfre Asistencia’s Mapfre Warranty Japan, where he served as finance and strategic planning manager for the Asia Pacific (APAC) region based in Tokyo.

Subsequent roles included administration and finance regional manager for the Mapfre Group APAC regional team in China in 2014, administration and finance manager of Asia within the Mapfre group Eurasia region in 2018, and most recently, projects expert manager at Mapfre Re’s Asia Pacific regional management in Madrid.

“Our representative office in Japan underscores our dedication to our clients in this crucial market,” said Javier Sánchez Cea, Mapfre Re’s chief regional manager for APAC, emphasised the company’s commitment to long-term relationships and trust.”

“Alberto’s experience and expertise will further deepen these client relationships,” Cea added.