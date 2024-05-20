Terrorist exploitation of artificial intelligence is at the centre of a study published by Pool Re, the UK’s government-backed public-private reinsurance backstop for terrorism risk.

A newly published report by Pool Re, the insurance industry’s mutual for reinsuring terrorism risk in Great Britain, has warned that terrorists and violent extremists (TVEs), will continue to find novel ways to exploit the UKs changing landscape by using artificial intelligence (AI).

The new report is a collaboration between Pool Re and the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI), a UK-based defence and security think tank,

Written by Simon Copeland, research fellow in RUSI’s terrorism and conflict research group, the report emphasises that AI has already provided large and transformational societal benefits that include counterterrorism and threat detection.

However, like all technology, the paper warns that AI can be misused by TVEs.

The report explores ‘propaganda production’ and distribution, the potency of AI-powered software applications which fuel radicalisation.

It assesses the use of AI both in operations and activities, and goes on to analyse the outlook for AI over the next 10 years as it moves out of an experimental phase in its evolution.

Key takeaways included: