Guarnori and Ahluwalia join from rival reinsurer Swiss Re and QBE’s actuarial team, respectively.

QBE Re has appointed Andrew Guarnori and Ashish Ahluwalia to two newly created roles, subject to regulatory approvals.

Guarnori joins QBE Re in January from Swiss Re to be the reinsurer’s head of underwriting oversight.

Ahluwalia has been promoted to global head of performance and portfolio analytics, an internal move from within the group’s actuarial ranks, joining from August 2024.

Their appointments follow Mark Jackaman’s appointment as general manager in London, and completes a change in senior leadership structure announced earlier in the year.

At Swiss Re, Guarnori held several casualty leadership roles, most recently as deputy head of financial lines within its global P&C reinsurance team.

Starting from January 2024, QBE Re said he would provide independent and balanced underwriting oversight across the QBE Re business.

Andrew brings more than 30 years of underwriting experience, including spells at St Paul Re (now part of Travelers), Europa Re (now Berkshire Hathaway) and GE Insurance Solutions.

Ahluwalia joins from QBE’s actuarial team where he held the role of head of reserving since 2021.

With a background in consultancy, reserving and performance management. QBE Re said his appointment demonstrates a “commitment to best practice in portfolio management”.

Chris Killourhy, managing director QBE Re, said: “Having Andrew and Ash join QBE Re further evidences our commitment to professionalism, modernisation and delivering for our cedants.

“We have a clear vision for QBE Re and the appointments of Ash and Andrew will allow us to execute on this vision given their focus on underwriting quality and portfolio balance,” he added.