Changes at the top as ACR hires deputy chief executive

Asia Capital Re (ACR) has appointed Bobby Heerasing as deputy chief executive.

Heerasing joins from XL Catlin, where he held the position of regional underwriting and distribution director.

Heerasing brings nearly 15 years of experience in the region to the table.

ACR hires deputy chief executive on the cusp of the firm bringing its branded entities in the region under one umbrella.

ACR group chief executive Hans-Peter Gerhardt said he was impressed with Heerasing’s “strong technical knowledge, and risk and underwriting management experience in Asia”.

He added: “[Heerasing’s] experience in successful change management will be a big asset for ACR at this stage, when ACR’s acquisition by its new owners is near completion. We are all very excited about his appointments.”

On his ACR appointment, Heerasing said: “I have been most impressed by the group’s resilience and ability to build strong, sustainable client relationships during what has turned out to be a challenging period for the industry. As ACR enters its 11th year of existence, it is a young reinsurer by industry standards but one with a reputation for consistently delivering great service and a wide suite of products to our clients and brokers.”