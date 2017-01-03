JLT Re buys RRiSC and boosts presence in Latin America

JLT Re expands treaty business in key markets of Puerto Rico and the Caribbean

JLT Re has expanded into the Caribbean by acquiring Risk & RE-Insurance Solutions Corp (RRiSC).

In an announcement made earlier today, the reinsurance broker stated that buying Miami-based RRiSC would “enhance collaboration with the JLT Latin America Network”, which would benefit JLT clients.

JLT Re North America chief executive Ed Hochberg said: “This well-respected team will enable us to expand JLT Re’s treaty business further into the key markets of Puerto Rico and the Caribbean, as well as to increase our presence in the Latin American region. We welcome the RRiSC team and their clients to JLT Re, and we look forward to a great start together in 2017.”