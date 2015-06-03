Pool Re hires Hiscox's Masojada as non-exec director

Hiscox chief executive to bolster Pool Re board

Pool Re has appointed Hiscox chief executive Bronek Masojada as non-executive director.

The pool is a UK mutual reinsurer of last resort for terrorism risks against commercial property.

Pool Re chairman Anthony Latham said: “Bronek is a renowned ambassador for the insurance industry and has been a leading advocate for its development.

”I am delighted to welcome him to our board and I am certain that his counsel will be invaluable as we continue to build a scheme which can serve as a template for insurance pools across the globe”.

Masojoda said: “Pool Re is an example of how an industry-led, comprehensive solution can provide an essential backstop against systemic risk and I am looking forward to being a part of the ongoing development of the pool.”