Thursday, 22 December 2016

Alice Vaidyan, chairman and managing director, GIC Re

'(Re)insurers can play a big role in building inclusive societies in emerging economies'

Alice Vaidyan, chairman and managing director, GIC Re

Pool Re hires Hiscox's Masojada as non-exec director

3 June 2015 |By Newsdesk

Bronek Masojada, Hiscox

Hiscox chief executive to bolster Pool Re board

Pool Re has appointed Hiscox chief executive Bronek Masojada as non-executive director.

The pool is a UK mutual reinsurer of last resort for terrorism risks against commercial property.

Pool Re chairman Anthony Latham said: “Bronek is a renowned ambassador for the insurance industry and has been a leading advocate for its development.

”I am delighted to welcome him to our board and I am certain that his counsel will be invaluable as we continue to build a scheme which can serve as a template for insurance pools across the globe”.

Masojoda said: “Pool Re is an example of how an industry-led, comprehensive solution can provide an essential backstop against systemic risk and I am looking forward to being a part of the ongoing development of the pool.”

 

 

Have your say

Please add your comment. Remember that submission of comments is governed by our Terms and Conditions. You can include links, but HTML is not permitted.

Mandatory
Mandatory
Mandatory
Mandatory

Related Articles


GR+email+alerts

Most Popular

Most Emailed





GR+-+Meet+the+Team
Email Newsletter Twitter+IconGoogle+Newsstand