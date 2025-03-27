AM Specialty Insurance Company (ASIC) has announced the appointment of Stefanie Milch as its new head of claims.

Milch (pictured) was previously a senior vice president at Gallagher Bassett, responsible for the managing executive and professional liability claims and litigation.

She also served as head of casualty claims at Insurtech Xceedance, responsible for developing and implementing strategic plans for its casualty claims department.

Drawing on more than 25 years of legal and leadership experience, AM Specialty’s said she would oversee its claims operations, including the development and execution of best-in-class claims strategies across multiple lines of business.

“I am excited to join AM Specialty and lead the claims organization in delivering exceptional service and industry-leading claims solutions,” said Milch.

“My goal is to ensure that our clients experience unparalleled claims handling every step of the way, and I look forward to helping AM Specialty continue its tradition of excellence,” she added.

“We are thrilled to welcome Stefanie to the AM Specialty family,” said Shevawn Barder, CEO of AM Specialty.

“Her extensive expertise in claims management, strategic leadership, and legal oversight will be invaluable as we continue to expand and enhance our specialized insurance offerings.”