Argenta has announced the appointment of Paul Wilson as deputy chair of Argenta Syndicate Management Ltd (ASML) and as a non-executive director of Argenta Holdings Ltd (AHL), subject to regulatory approval.

Wilson brings over 35 years of experience in financial and professional services, including leadership roles at Bain & Company in London, where he led the financial services practice and contributed to the restructuring of the Lloyd’s market.

He has also served as a non-executive director for AXA XL UK, AXA XL Dublin, RJ Kiln, Brewin Dolphin, and Unigestion.

Wilson’s experience includes governance, strategic leadership, and driving growth in global organisations.

He also chairs the Board of Trustees for Action Against Hunger, an international charity committed to fighting child malnutrition in 55 countries worldwide.

John Whiter will step down as chair of ASML on 1 July 2025, after16 years in the role.

Under his stewardship, ASML said it had “significantly expanded” its underwriting capabilities, with Syndicate 2121 and SPA 6134 now managing £800m and £133m in underwriting capacity, respectively.

Whiter also played a “pivotal role” in Argenta’s 2017 acquisition by Hannover Re, the insurance company said, securing the company’s long-term position within one of the world’s largest reinsurers.

As part of this transition, Paul Wilson will succeed John as chair of ASML, subject to regulatory approval.

“Paul’s appointment reflects our commitment to building a strong leadership team as we continue to drive Argenta’s strategic goals forward,” said Nick Moore, CEO of Argenta Group.

“With his extensive experience in financial services and a proven track record in governance, strategy, and growth, Paul is well-equipped to lead ASML through its next phase of development.

“On behalf of the entire organisation, I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to John Whiter for his outstanding leadership and dedication. His contributions have been instrumental in shaping Argenta’s success, and we are deeply appreciative of his lasting impact,” he added.