Estefania López and Harry Bassett take new roles within the insurer’s London market political violence and terrorism (PVT) team.

Chubb has expanded its PVT operation in the London market with the appointment of Estefania López and Harry Bassett

López is appointed as a senior underwriter and Bassett is appointed as an underwriter at the international insurer.

Both are London market based roles.

López was previously a regional terrorism manager for Chubb’s office in Mexico City.

Bassett is a new hire, joining from Brit’s political violence team, also in London, where he was an assistant underwriter.

“Delighted to announce two new appointments in our UK & Ireland terrorism and political violence team,” said Patrick Connors, Chubb’s UK&I terrorism and political violence manager, via LinkedIn.

“Welcome to the team, great to have you on board!” Connors added.