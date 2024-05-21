Matthew Warren (pictured, top) joins from broker Oneglobal to lead the office as executive chairman of Fidelis MEASA.

The Fidelis Partnership has announced the opening of an office in Abu Dhabi, with two senior appointments to lead it.

Matthew Warren will join The Fidelis Partnership to lead the office as executive chairman of Fidelis MEASA (Middle East, Africa and South Asia).

He will lead alongside Youssef Al Kareh as CEO and chief underwriting officer (CUO) of Fidelis MEASA.

Warren was previously Middle East CEO of broker Oneglobal.

Al Kareh (pictured, below) has held a number of senior executive roles in the region, including most recently deputy CEO for corporate insurance of Shory.

The Fidelis Partnership is a privately-owned, Bermuda-based property, casualty and specialty re/insurance managing general underwriter (MGU).

“This is another positive development in our ambitious expansion plans, giving us more direct access to a vibrant region which has a significant pool of potential business,” said Richard Coulson, CEO of insurance and deputy group CUO of The Fidelis Partnership.

“This also forms part of our commitment to building a footprint that aligns to where our clients, brokers and investors are,” he said.

“More broadly, insurance is a critical enabler for the energy transition, and The Fidelis Partnership is already playing a leading role in helping our clients in both traditional and renewable energy tackle the unique risks and complexities in this area.

”We see significant potential to bring this expertise closer to clients in the Middle East,” Coulson added.

Warren said: “The Fidelis Partnership has established a reputation as a leading player globally when it comes to complex risks.

“This is an exciting opportunity to bring these capabilities to new markets and investors in the region.

“We look forward to meeting brokers and their clients in person as we build our presence in Abu Dhabi and the wider MEASA region.”

Al Kareh added: “By establishing an on the ground presence, The Fidelis Partnership is demonstrating its strong commitment to Abu Dhabi and the wider region.

“I look forward to working closely with the teams in London, Bermuda and Dublin and bringing their expertise to current and prospective clients.”