1/1 reinsurance renewals showed moderate price increases across most lines due to balanced supply and demand, according to ratings firm Moody’s.

January renewals were largely in line with expectations from Moody’s Reinsurance Buyers’ Survey, the rating agency has reported.

Most respondents expected 2024 reinsurance price increases in the mid-single digit range for casualty and around 7.5% for property, the survey had noted.

Global insured catastrophe losses in 2023 were above the long-term average for seventh straight year, Moody’s observed in its report.

The report made some key observations, as well as the charts below: