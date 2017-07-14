Tokio Millennium Re appoints new CUO

New executive brings 30 years experience to Tokio Millennium Re

Tokio Millennium Re (TMR) has snagged Lloyd’s interim head of underwriting performance Brian Secrett to spearhead the firm’s focus on analytics.

Secrett will join as chief underwriting officer and member of the executive committee with effect from 1 October 2017.

He will lead the underwriting and pricing functions at the Bermuda-based reinsurer, and will have responsibility for the risk selection process and controls.

Secrett brings 30 years of reinsurance underwriting experience to the role, with 21 of these spent holding various management and leadership positions at PartnerRe. In his most recent role at Lloyd’s Secrett was responsible for leading the underwriting performance team and initiatives.

TMR chief executive Stephan Ruoff said: “Brian’s expertise in underwriting, pricing and risk analytics combined with his long term experience of building balanced underwriting portfolios, equips him perfectly for his new role at TMR.”

Secrett will be based in the firm’s London office.