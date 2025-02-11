AXA XL is providing a grant of $1.2m to Save the Children for a five-year initiative to mitigate the impact of climate change across coastal ecosystems in Sierra Leone.

The Sierra Leone Coastal Resilience Project – one of the largest ever to tackle climate resilience in the country – will support climate change planning in coastal communities and improve local livelihoods.

It aims to reach 260,000 people directly, with a further one million people expected to benefit.

The initiative is in partnership with the Green Climate Fund, the world’s largest climate fund, aiming to accelerate transformative climate action in developing countries.

The fund is providing a cornerstone grant of $25m, which is complemented by co-financing from AXA XL and other partners, including the Government of Sierra Leone’s Environment Protection Agency, Clifford Chance, Jersey Overseas Aid and the Government of Iceland.

Sierra Leone has one of the lowest CO2 emissions per capita in the world but is one of the most vulnerable countries to the effects of climate change, the insurer emphasised.

Its coastal areas are highly susceptible, already experiencing rising seas and more extreme weather events, AXA XL noted.

The community-led initiative will increase people’s food and water security, support education and local enterprise, and enhance the conservation and restoration of 1,500 hectares of mangrove ecosystems which are vital for mitigating climate change.

AXA XL’s global head of sustainability, Suzanne Scatliffe, said: “Responding to the risks of climate change requires going beyond technical innovation alone – we need societal-led change. Through this multi-stakeholder partnership, we are supporting climate-vulnerable communities boost resilience.”

Patrick Analo, country director at Save the Children Sierra Leone said: “Children in Sierra Leone are directly feeling the effects of the climate crisis with a rising number of climate-related shocks, from floods to heatwaves, exacerbating child poverty and inequality through the disruption of family livelihoods, education, and natural resources.

“By working in collaboration with a number of co-finance partners such as AXA XL, we will have an even greater impact when delivering this important project over the next five years, empowering communities to adopt climate-resilient practices in farming, fishing, education and beyond. This project will also focus on improving opportunities for women and children, who are especially vulnerable to climate change,” Analo added.

The partnership supports AXA XL’s goal of demonstrating the importance of societal-led solutions in response to climate change, part of its “Roots of Resilience” sustainability strategy.