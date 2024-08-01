Alongside Lucy Clarke’s appointment, Adam Garrard assumes role of risk and broking chairman at the international insurance broker.

WTW has appointed Lucy Clarke as president of risk and broking.

Adam Garrard takes on the new role of chairman, risk and broking.

Clarke (pictured) brings 25-year career experience including leadership roles at JLT Group and Marsh.

In her most recent role, she served as the president of Marsh Specialty and Global Placement.

Prior to that, she was CEO of JLT Global Specialty, the insurance and risk arm of JLT Group.

Clarke and Garrard will work closely to drive growth for WTW’s risk and broking segment, the broker said, which comprises more than 14,000 colleagues serving 140 countries and markets globally.

In her role as president, Clarke reports to Carl Hess, CEO of WTW, and is responsible for the day-to-day financial and operational management and growth of the business.

“Lucy’s addition to WTW further strengthens our Risk & Broking leadership team,” Hess said.

“I know she will help us relentlessly drive our strategic priorities forward and further enhance our specialization, digitization and optimization capabilities.”

Garrard said: “We are excited to welcome Lucy to WTW today. Lucy is an industry leader committed to specialization, exceptional client service, data and analytics, aligning with core WTW market strengths and growth priorities.

“She has extraordinary market presence, a proven track record of delivering results and an intense focus on talent. We are confident in the role that WTW plays in supporting clients in an ever-changing risk landscape and will continue to add talent where there is a strong fit with WTW’s culture and ambitions.”

Clarke added: “I’m honoured to join WTW today. I’ve admired the company for many years, including the work that has been done in Risk & Broking to focus on specialization and the progress that has been made on digitization. I’m very excited to join my new colleagues as we work together to drive a relentlessly client-focused strategy.”