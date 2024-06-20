New division of the London market MGA platform focused on US property, marine and other lines.

K2 Rubicon Specialty has been launched by London market re/insurance managing general agent (MGA) K2 Group Holdings.

Trading as K2 International, it is a division of K2 Insurance Services, an underwriting and distribution franchise in the US program insurance market.

This new division has been co-founded by Gavin Wall, Parth Patel, Chris McGill and Matt Eve, to underwrite multiple lines including marine and US property in the London market.

K2’s gross written premium in 2024 is expected to be more than $150m, the firm said, across its four business sectors of property catastrophe, commercial property, financial institutions and credit.

“We are delighted to join K2’s expanding MGA platform in London, which prioritizes underwriting excellence and exceptional client service,” said Wall.

“I’m excited to lead this team of seasoned insurance professionals and leverage all the benefits that an MGA platform such as K2 Insurance Services provides.”

Richard Coello, CEO of K2 International, said: “We’re thrilled to launch this new division and welcome such skilled underwriting talent to our team,” said “Their expertise will significantly enhance our profile and capacity provider offering in the market.”

Bob Kimmel, CEO and co-founder of K2 Insurance Services, added: “The growth of K2 International is a strategic priority for us.

“The launch of K2 Rubicon Specialty, combined with the addition of such highly regarded insurance services talent, will be a powerful driver of K2 International’s success.”