Oasis Loss Modelling Framework, the open source catastrophe modelling platform, has launched new guidance for exposure management.

The new report is marketed by Oasis as a concise guide, co-authored by a group of 15 exposure management experts.

Oasis cited rising climate risks, new market pressures, and increased investor scrutiny as particular concerns for exposure management.

Designed for C-Suite executives, the paper highlights best practices to strengthen resilience, regulatory compliance, and profitability amid an unpredictable global environment.

The paper, “Navigating the Storm: The C-Suite Guide to Mastering Exposure Management”, aims to answer core questions about modern exposure management for re/insurance leaders.

How much uncertainty should be expected in catastrophe models?

What are the challenges of risk models in a commercial environment?

What are the main challenges in managing climate change exposure?

What should you do now?

The report provides steps for aligning exposure management functions with broader corporate strategy, adapting models to reflect evolving risks, and integrating cross-departmental insights.

The below experts provided insights to this report:

Josh Darr, global head of peril advisory, Guy Carpenter

Tim Edwards, managing director, Howden Re

David Flandro, head of industry analysis and strategic advisory, Howden Re

Laura Freeman, head of exposure management, Apollo

Oriol Gaspa Rebull, head of UK short tail analytics, Aon

Stephen Gentili, consultant

David Horan, catastrophe modelling manager, Liberty Mutual Re

James Lay, commercial director, Nasdaq

James Maudslay, senior manager, financial services and insurance, Equinix

Lauren O’Rourke, exposure manager, new syndicates, Apollo Syndicate Management

Don Parkes, senior vice president, corporate catastrophe risk management, Chubb

Tom Philp, CEO, Maximum Information

Rick Thomas, managing director, Acrisure

Jessica Turner, head of exposure management, MS Amlin Underwriting

Dickie Whitaker, CEO, Oasis Loss Modelling Framework

“As exposure risks and investor demands grow, having a diverse approach to risk modelling is essential,” Oasis LMF CEO Dickie Whitaker said.

“Genuine model diversity helps us consider different perspectives, aiding us in assessing and adapting to risks from a broader viewpoint. This guide equips leaders to critically evaluate and integrate models, preparing their organisations for a future where resilience is non-negotiable,” he continued.

“Critically, we will continue asking questions and gathering insights, and expect to produce follow up research in 2025. In addition, the authors of this report are conveying a series of Expert Panel Debates featuring leaders from across the (re)insurance and risk management sectors to discuss and refine the recommendations. This will foster a collaborative approach to overcoming the challenges ahead and shaping the future of exposure management in your organisation,” Whitaker added.

The paper can be downloaded, here.